Progeny 3 Holds Position in Cameco (CCJ); Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lifted by $508,447 as Stock Value Rose

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,937 shares to 86,781 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,143 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).