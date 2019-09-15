Progeny 3 Holds Holding in Cameco (CCJ); As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered by $615,048 Its Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 7,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 12,171 shares to 136,160 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 77,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Tru reported 0.1% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Com holds 48,260 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset has invested 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 639,203 shares. Old Dominion Cap invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Optimum Advsrs reported 2.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 14,625 were accumulated by First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Services. Stifel Corp invested in 0.47% or 618,020 shares. Ally Fin owns 10,000 shares. Jensen Invest accumulated 53,111 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Group Inc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 67,000 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co has 2,926 shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 3,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.