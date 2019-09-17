Progeny 3 Holding In Cameco (CCJ) Was Has Raised; Marathon Pete (Call) (MPC) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $11.00 Million

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 5.58 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co holds 9,263 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc has invested 0.88% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Counsel accumulated 13,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Profit Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 16,890 shares or 0.7% of the stock. White Pine Cap Lc reported 0.08% stake. 2,869 were accumulated by Amica Retiree. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.46% stake. 697,241 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 2.78M were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.17% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 77,792 shares to 267,542 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.62 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.