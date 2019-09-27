Progeny 3 Has Raised Cameco (CCJ) Position by $5.31 Million; North Star Investment Management Raised Coherent (COHR) Stake

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 7,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 4,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 76,795 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 479,325 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 10,080 shares to 142,048 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,175 shares, and cut its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT).

