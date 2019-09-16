Progeny 3 Has Lifted Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $5.31 Million; Hahn Capital Management Has Upped East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $10.63 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 878,600 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) by 36,524 shares to 267,875 shares, valued at $23.60B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG) by 88,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,637 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.