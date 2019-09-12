Progeny 3 Has Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $5.31 Million; Stock Price Declined; Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 54,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 50,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $160.77. About 998,048 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.93 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Britain) (NYSE:RIO) by 12,964 shares to 353,323 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Technologies (NYSE:INFY) by 195,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability reported 1,450 shares. Old Dominion Management has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 698,336 were reported by Btim. Clark Mgmt Grp Inc reported 129,067 shares. White Pine Investment reported 22,202 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Partners Inc has invested 0.57% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 4.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,722 shares. Barometer Capital reported 62,300 shares stake. Nomura owns 1.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.39M shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.53% or 29,425 shares in its portfolio. 179,167 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 200 shares. 35,726 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. 1,446 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.