Progeny 3 Has Boosted Its Holding in Cameco (CCJ) as Stock Declined; Panagora Asset Management Maintains Holding in Covenant Transport Grp (CVTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transport Grp (CVTI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 34,578 shares as the company's stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 242,872 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 208,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transport Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 161,804 shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 1.79M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,733 shares to 7,531 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 119,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,846 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

