Progeny 3 Continues to Hold Position in Cameco (CCJ); Arvest Trust Company Lowered Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $585,789; Market Valuation Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 330,755 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.90 million, down from 341,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 748,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 3.10 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $141.78M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30 were reported by Baystate Wealth Ltd Co. Norinchukin Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 19,728 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 25,916 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0% or 11,410 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 75,411 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 232,543 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hrt Finance Lc has 6,020 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 4,425 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 31,959 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,076 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,253 shares to 173,181 shares, valued at $50.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.