Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.65 N/A -0.90 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.29 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.7 beta indicates that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

The average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, with potential upside of 117.76%. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 59.81% and its average target price is $127.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.