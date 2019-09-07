Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.25 N/A -0.90 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 106.61% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 61.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 86.2% respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.