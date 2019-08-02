Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 25.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 112.97% at a $10.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 4.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 39.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.