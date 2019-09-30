Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,504,487,179.49% -80.6% -44.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,470,588,235.29% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.7. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.08% at a $10 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.