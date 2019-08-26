Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.26 N/A -0.90 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 367.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.7 and it happens to be 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 148.72%. Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 157.35% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.