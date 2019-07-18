Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.75 N/A -0.87 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.74 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta which is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 104.84%. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 427.56%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.46%. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.