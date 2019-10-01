Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

We will be comparing the differences between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,504,487,179.49% -80.6% -44.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 98.02%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 97.54% and its average target price is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.