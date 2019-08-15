Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

This is a contrast between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 14.40 N/A -0.90 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.67, and a 180.79% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.