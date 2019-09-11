Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.43 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 80.83% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 136.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 37.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.