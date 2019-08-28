Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 15.92 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -2.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.05% and an $10.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 47%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.