Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.41 N/A -0.87 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 92.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.