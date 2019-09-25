Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.63 N/A -0.90 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta means Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 93.05% at a $10 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 32.2%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.