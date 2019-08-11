Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Reaches $4.65 After 4.00% Down Move; Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Holding By $405,916

The stock of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 757,152 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $401.64 million company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $4.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PGNX worth $16.07 million less.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 5,341 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 154,389 shares with $11.84M value, up from 149,048 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru has 19,229 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co has 2,746 shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc reported 272,082 shares stake. Montecito National Bank And Tru stated it has 5,218 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 7 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.11% or 1.33M shares. Monetary Group accumulated 2,300 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,106 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 3,600 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sunbelt Securities has 12,152 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 4,910 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of D in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 101,692 shares to 31,605 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 8,879 shares and now owns 244,002 shares. Vanguard Short (VGSH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Progenics (PGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Governance Enhancements Nasdaq:PGNX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 CONDOR Study of PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,169 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.16M shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com reported 41,600 shares stake. Axa holds 36,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 129,928 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 1.08M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 10 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 572,365 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 530,782 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd accumulated 2.29M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 836,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 335,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 40,000 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 5,871 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $401.64 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.