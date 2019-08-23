Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Reaches $4.28 After 7.00% Down Move; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Has 1.53 Sentiment

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 26 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 sold and decreased stock positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 14.50 million shares, up from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

The stock of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 347,625 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be TerminatedThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $431.21M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PGNX worth $30.18M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 149.30% above currents $4.28 stock price. Progenics had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 14. Brookline Capital Markets maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $431.21 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 696,808 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 4.51M shares. Phocas holds 1.15M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 4.94 million shares. 472,580 are owned by Fosun Limited. 138,663 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 572,365 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited accumulated 23,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,390 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0% or 57,403 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 52,486 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 88,520 shares stake. First Republic Investment Management reported 28,704 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 169 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $166.23 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 988,884 shares.

