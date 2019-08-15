Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Reaches $3.62 52-Week Low; Ativo Capital Management Upped Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Holding

The stock of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.36 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.62 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $312.41 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $3.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.87M less. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.615. About 294,948 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 195.16% above currents $3.615 stock price. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Brookline Capital Markets. The stock of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $312.41 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,284 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt owns 196,017 shares. 37,961 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 17,556 shares. Sei Com owns 6,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 312,635 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 129,400 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 109 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 0% or 10 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 31,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Progenics (PGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Governance Enhancements Nasdaq:PGNX – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 CONDOR Study of PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

