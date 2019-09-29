Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 5.07M -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,504,487,179.49% -80.6% -44.3% Verona Pharma plc 114,217,486.31% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.48% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 65.57%. Insiders held 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.