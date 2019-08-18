Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 14.02 N/A -0.90 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 188.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.67. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.