Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 14.02 N/A -0.90 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.67, and a 188.38% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.