Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.99 N/A -0.87 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 46.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 96.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11. Competitively the average price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 73.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 8.1%. 6.46% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.