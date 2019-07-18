Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.75 N/A -0.87 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 104.84% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.