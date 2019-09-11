Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.34 N/A -0.90 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.37 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.7 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 81.82% upside potential. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.5, with potential upside of 682.44%. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.