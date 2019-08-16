Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 13.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 196.39% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 3.3% respectively. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.