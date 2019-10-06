Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.72M -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,439,877,300.61% -80.6% -44.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66,804,123.71% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 76.37%. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 181.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 84.6%. About 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.