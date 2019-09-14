Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.60% -44.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With consensus target price of $10, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 86.92%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.