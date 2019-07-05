Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.44 N/A -0.87 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.39 shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 86.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 7.7%. Insiders held 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.