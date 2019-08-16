Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 13.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.7. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.67, and a 196.39% upside potential. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 400.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.