Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Contrasting side by side

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta means Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$10.67 is Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 142.50%. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 average target price and a 41.96% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 97.45% respectively. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.