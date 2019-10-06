Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 134 -0.42 37.52M -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,439,877,300.61% -80.6% -44.3% BeiGene Ltd. 28,008,360.70% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.7 beta indicates that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.37% and an $10 average price target. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 68.10% and its average price target is $205.5. Based on the results given earlier, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.