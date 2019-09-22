Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.86 N/A -0.90 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 90.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 67.7%. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.