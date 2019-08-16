Profund Advisors Upped Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $474,136; Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 239,952 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 234,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6,093 shares to 24,973 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,816 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

