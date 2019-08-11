Profund Advisors Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) Has Decreased by $531,160; Aes (AES) Stake Has Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 270.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 43,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 60,031 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 16,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 67,408 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 76,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 1.80M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

