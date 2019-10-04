Profund Advisors Stake in Sprint (S) Lowered by $879,396; Whittier Trust Co Lowered Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by $381,695 as Market Value Declined

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 146,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 16,279 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107,000, down from 162,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39B market cap company. It closed at $5.96 lastly. It is down 33.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of Spectrum Bonds (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 30,956 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 2,749 shares to 50,595 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 156,855 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. 34,378 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. The Virginia-based Davenport And Lc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 27,639 shares. 15,864 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 69.95M shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 70,000 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.15M shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.12% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Asset Mgmt invested in 27,735 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc invested in 32,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). First Trust Advsr Lp has 13.10M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.