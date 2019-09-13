Profund Advisors Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Boosted by $559,742 as Stock Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,496 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 20,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 397,415 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 8,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 90,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 99,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 3.79 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP holds 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 95 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 1.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.43 million are owned by Polar Cap Llp. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 195,543 shares. Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Etrade Lc holds 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 110,894 shares. Clear Street Lc stated it has 5,700 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.2% or 39,441 shares in its portfolio. 12,091 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Prentiss Smith & Co invested in 13,139 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,417 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgemoor Advsrs Incorporated owns 19,863 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.88% or 10.29 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,735 shares to 19,551 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,241 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).