Profund Advisors Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut by $1.20 Million as Shares Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Autodesk (Call) (ADSK) as Valuation Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (ADSK) by 156.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 18,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 30,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 11,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.04. About 149,462 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 143,225 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, down from 159,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 223,451 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

