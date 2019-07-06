Profund Advisors Position in Baidu (BIDU) Has Upped by $1.52 Million; Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Boosted Position by $9.54 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 119,918 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 32,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares to 479,059 shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 192 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,568 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

