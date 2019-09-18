Profund Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Bain Capital Investors Has Lowered Position in Genpact Limited (G) as Share Price Rose

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56M, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 370,889 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 85,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 620,756 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.16 million, up from 534,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 6.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Com reported 101,417 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust reported 0.06% stake. Pembroke Mngmt Limited stated it has 390,480 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc owns 23,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 25,800 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 15,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP owns 17,635 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 49,918 shares. Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.21% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 8,620 are held by Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 12,301 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc reported 0.12% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 722,713 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.81 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,306 shares to 39,577 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,040 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

