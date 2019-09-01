Profund Advisors Lowered Position in Edison Intl (EIX) as Stock Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Decreased Its Holding by $785,010

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.92 million, down from 316,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 31,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS ON BTV; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,145 shares to 52,575 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

