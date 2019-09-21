Profund Advisors Increased Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $801,531 as Stock Rose; Boston Partners Stake in Prologis (PLD) Has Boosted by $14.68 Million

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 22,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 19,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Boston Partners increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 183,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.39M, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 3.75 million shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,306 shares to 39,577 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,182 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

