Profund Advisors Increased Cyrusone (CONE) Stake; Severn Bancorp Has 2.14 Sentiment

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased their holdings in Severn Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Severn Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 60.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 6,146 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 16,378 shares with $859,000 value, up from 10,232 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 417,662 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 127,930 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.39% invested in the company for 296,082 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.36% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,035 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 2,451 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L FINAL DIV 51.92 PENCE/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY18 Reported PBIT down 1.5% to GBP528M; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY CUSTOMER ODIS : STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY EARNING A NET OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENT OF £80 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn out of 10; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone for Fireworks Display; Severn River, Sherwood Forest, MD; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP TURNOVER OF £1,694 MLN, AN INCREASE OF £56 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption – Severn Trent; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent Raises Final Dividend to 51.92P; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Pretax Pft GBP302.4M

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services and products in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company has market cap of $101.30 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; land loans for the development of residential subdivisions and loans on unimproved lots; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 18,317 shares to 70,714 valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,604 shares and now owns 212,921 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62’s average target is -11.25% below currents $69.86 stock price. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

