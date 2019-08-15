Profund Advisors Increased By $353,351 Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position; Frequency Electronics (FEIM)’s Sentiment Is 3.75

Profund Advisors Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 22.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 6,667 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 35,992 shares with $1.91M value, up from 29,325 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $14.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 1.15 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in Frequency Electronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $98.69 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 3,306 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has risen 55.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – AWARD OF TWO COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE CONTRACTS BY AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL); 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as Pres and CEO; 15/03/2018 Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of Contracts to Develop a Next Generation Atomic Frequency Standard; 10/04/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 8.29 PCT STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC AS OF APRIL 5 VS A STAKE OF 10.8 PCT STAKE AS OF FEB 26 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS HOLDER EDENBROOK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE; 15/03/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – FUNDED BACKLOG AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $16 MLN COMPARED TO $28 MLN AT YEAR END OF PRIOR FISCAL YEAR; 29/05/2018 – RYAN LEVENSON CUTS STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC TO 4.94 PCT AS OF MAY 21 FROM A STAKE OF 6.85 PCT AS OF APRIL 27 – SEC FILING

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 192,500 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 844,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

More notable recent Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. New Electronic Warfare Product Line – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 26, 2019 – Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Associates Awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $419,989 activity.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 6,030 shares to 24,789 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 7,896 shares and now owns 9,221 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.