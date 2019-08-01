Profund Advisors Has Upped Stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) as Stock Price Rose; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Holding by $533,000

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 910,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 931,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 1.17M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 21,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 34,307 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 12,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 666,482 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 584 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Jennison Associates Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 861,559 shares. Sei Investments Comm reported 242,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Interest Group Inc reported 35,023 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 3,616 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 22,086 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 55,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 125,296 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 7,368 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.14% or 126,992 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 18,085 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 124 shares stake. Sterling Capital Management Llc owns 31,140 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,566 shares to 27,110 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 17,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $40.86 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -218.18% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 18,245 shares to 70,909 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,280 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.