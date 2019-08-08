Profund Advisors Has Upped Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position; Espey MFG & Electronics (ESP) Sentiment Is 3.33

Profund Advisors Llc increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 48.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 3,083 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 9,485 shares with $1.90M value, up from 6,402 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.45. About 425,111 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Espey MFG & Electronics Corp (ESP) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.83, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced their stock positions in Espey MFG & Electronics Corp. The funds in our database reported: 821,174 shares, up from 409,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Espey MFG & Electronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,645 activity.

More notable recent Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports third quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports second quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports first quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Espey Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results as well as Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share; plus $0.25 Per Share Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 5 shares traded. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) has risen 0.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ESP News: 14/05/2018 – ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS CORP – SALES ORDER BACKLOG WAS $47.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, VS SALES ORDER BACKLOG OF $38.7 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Espey Mfg & Electronics 3Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Espey Mfg & Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. for 18,027 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 5,750 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 913 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 17,039 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.62 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 31.96 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Division invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Stephens Ar reported 10,014 shares. Security Capital Rech And accumulated 436,378 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 79,756 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 69,723 shares. Coldstream Management Incorporated reported 11,233 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation has 13,640 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.1% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Us invested in 3.95% or 2.69 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has invested 0.21% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 124,500 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 277 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 644 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AvalonBay Communities Issues Latest Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.